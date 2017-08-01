Ananda Khalsa Jewelry Trunk Show

With her collections inspired by the natural forms and vibrancy of the gemstones, Amanda Khalsa will show them all of at her trunk show hosted by Max's. Khalsa's well known for her extensive collections of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, everyday rings, and engagement and wedding rings for women and men, each piece handmade in Northhampton, Connecticut. To find out more about Khalsa's process and inspiration, visit www.anandakhalsa.com. On August 1-4, hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and August 5, the trunk show is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.