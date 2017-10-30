An Intimate Evening with Yanni
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
All we have to do is list the "venues" composer and pianist Yanni has performed at (the Acropolis, the Taj Mahal, the Forbidden City, Royal Albert Hall, The Pyramids) to convince you to come to the Ordway on October 30. Ask questions, listen to his music, or all of the above. I mean, c'mon. Tickets $37 - $99.
Info
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Concert, Lecture/Discussion, Live Music