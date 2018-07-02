An Evening with Rancourt & Co.

to Google Calendar - An Evening with Rancourt & Co. - 2018-07-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Rancourt & Co. - 2018-07-02 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Rancourt & Co. - 2018-07-02 16:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Rancourt & Co. - 2018-07-02 16:00:00

Askov Finlayson 200 N. 1st St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Creating a custom shoe is easy as 1-2-3, literally. Askov Finlayson plays host to a special evening with shoemakers from Rancourt and Co., who will help you choose a style, leather, and sole for a shoe made just for you. A cool $100 off your purchase of custom Rancourt kicks is improved only by a cold brewskiwhich you get as well.

Info
Askov Finlayson 200 N. 1st St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Shopping Event
612-206-3925
to Google Calendar - An Evening with Rancourt & Co. - 2018-07-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Rancourt & Co. - 2018-07-02 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Rancourt & Co. - 2018-07-02 16:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Rancourt & Co. - 2018-07-02 16:00:00