An Evening with PaviElle

Emmy award-winning R&B vocalist PaviElle finishes the decade and prepares us for the next decade with soulful, jazzy tunes backed by a six-piece band. The St. Paul native–bragging rights!–performed an original piece at the Ordway this spring with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and now brings her powerhouse sound to the Parkway Theater.

Tickets are $17 in advance, $22 at the door.