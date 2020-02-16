An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2016
60 years worth – or about 90 pieces – of Jasper Johns' paintings, sculptures, prints, and drawings are on display at the Walker.
Jasper Johns is credited as an important link between Abstract expressionism and pop art.
This collection will go to three other galleries after its time at the Walker.
