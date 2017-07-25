Amsale Bridesmaids collection sale

Save 10 percent on the stunning Fall 2017 Amsale Bridesmaids collection at Bella Bridesmaids. New to Bella, the Amsale collection is perfect for the refined, confident bridal party. See your ladies glide down the aisle draped in dreamy latte, slate or lilac-toned jersey, chiffon, or sequined lace. And for the bride who truly wants her special day to be one of a kind, the New York based designer has even created a gorgeous spaghetti strap flat chiffon look exclusively for Bella beauties!