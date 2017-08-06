American Swedish Institute: The Great Maker's Exchange

No matter your craft, from painters to potters, you're invited to The Great Maker's Exchange event at the American Swedish Institute. The all day event will include hands-on learning experiences under the guidance of skilled ASI resident instructors and respected guest artists. Highlights also include drop-in craft activities for the whole family, folk music performances, and the Maker's Market where local artists will be selling their goods. The fee to attend is included in the museum's admission price, $10 Adults, $7 ages 62+, $5 Students with ID and youth ages 5-12, Free for members and those ages 5 and under.

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407 View Map
