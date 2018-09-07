American Pottery Festival
Northern Clay Center 2424 Franklin Ave. E. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Friday's opening night party kicks off three days of ceramic celebration at Northern Clay Center's annual fundraiser. Now in it's 20th year, the American Pottery Festival brings together a diverse range of artists, collectors, students, and casual attendees for panel discussions, workshops, image presentations, and more. For a full schedule of events, visit Northern Clay Center's website.
