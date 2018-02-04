All Tomorrow's Petty Super Bowl Party

Add a little rock and roll to your Super Bowl watch party with a concert celebrating America's ultimate rockfather. From 3:30 p.m. until the Big Game kicks off, All Tomorrow's Petty will be covering all your Tom Petty favorites, and strongly encourages singing along. Trivia Mafia will also be on site hosting rounds of #TakeAKnee Trivia. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door.