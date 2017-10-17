All the Way and Back Again

History Theatre 30 E. 10th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

The History Theatre may have got you All the Way there, but how did you expect to get back? Not to worry. Keith Mayes and the Theatre of Public Policy (T2P2) have you covered. In collaboration with the History Theatre's production of All the Way, T2P2 is hosting All the Way and Back Again — interviews, discussion, and improvisation about "How Social Movements Create Political Action." Tickets $20, $15 with All the Way ticket.

