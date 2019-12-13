All I Want For Christmas Is Attention
Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
It's a holiday extravaganza with drag queen extraordinaires BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon. They'll keep you in high-spirits with song, comedy, and a bit of sugar and spice. You may also recognize BenDeLaCreme as Miss Congeniality from season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and Jinkx Monsoon as the winner of season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Be sure to catch this talented act, here for one night only.
Tickets are $35 for general admission, $100 for center section VIP.
