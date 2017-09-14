Alfresco Casual Living 15th Anniversary Celebration
Alfresco Casual Living celebrates 15 years in downtown Stillwater by hosting Stillwater Ladies’ Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 14 with gourmet food sampling, door prizes, and more. Then on Saturday, Sept. 16—the official anniversary—the first 50 people in the door will receive a deluxe gift bag. All day, enjoy product demos, mini classes, door prizes and specials throughout the store.
