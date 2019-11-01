Aldo Moroni Studios Grand Opening

Local artist, Aldo Moroni, is celebrating the grand opening of his new studio location in the California Building of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District. The events celebrate Día De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with open studios throughout the California Building and Arts District, plus food, live music, and a lecture from Aldo Moroni about his 50-year career. The free celebration is from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 3.