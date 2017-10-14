Al Franken at the Twin Cities Book Festival
Progress Center and Fine Arts Building Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
Check out Senator Al Franken's rendition of "how the sausage is made on Capitol Hill" and meet him face-to-face while you're at it. As part of the 2017 Twin Cities Book Festival, Franken will be presenting his new book, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, on the RAIN STAGE of the Fine Arts Center on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
