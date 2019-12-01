Al Church's Cinematic Orchestra Presents: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians
Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
Local musician Al Church and his music team perform scores to accompany silent films each month at the Parkway Theater. For the holiday season, Church's performance will run with the 1964 science-fiction silent, Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, where aliens from Mars kidnap St. Nick to deliver their presents.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Film, Live Music