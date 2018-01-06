Afton Alps Brewers Battle Race
Afton Alps- The Alps Chalet 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, Minnesota 55033
The makers of your favorite brews take their talents to the slopes for Afton's 2nd annual Beer Race. Brewers from Bent Paddle, Surly, Able Brewing, and more will attempt to dethrone last year's winner, Lakes & Legends, for bragging rights and a year-long residency in one of Afton's taps. All breweries, including Lagunitas and Summit Brewing, will be sampling their stock post-race.
