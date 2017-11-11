Adiós Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
In case you're new to the scene (or don't know who Fidel Castro is), here's your chance to catch up on the last 65 years of Cuban history. The Walker's newest exhibition, Adiós Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950, breaks down Cuba's political and cultural history through the lens of artistic production.
Info
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Art, Museums And Galleries