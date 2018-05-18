Acclaimed writer, performer, and artistic director Carlyle Brown has thrilled and provoked audiences since his first professional theater production at Penumbra in 1986. Now, thanks to Illusion Theater, he's back in the Twin Cities. Acting Black is a dynamic one-man performance that explores American racism and the appropriation of African American narratives through spoken-word poetry, stand-up comedy, PowerPoint slides, and more. Get ready to laugh, cry, and leave the theater with a lot to think about.