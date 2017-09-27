Acting Black
Cowles Center for Dance & Performing Arts 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Part one-man show, part spoken word, part stand-up comedy, all about race and diversity. The Cowles Center is bringing Carlyle Brown's Acting Black to its Illusion Theater this September. Dubbed both "hilarious" and "haunting", the show explores the appropriation of the African-American narrative in depth. Tickets $1 - $30.
Comedy, Lecture/Discussion, Theater