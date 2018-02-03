ACES Celebrity SuperBowling

Learn more about ACES efforts to close the Twin Cities achievement gap while rolling some rocks at the local organization's SuperBowling event. Chat with — and maybe even out-bowl! — a long list of local and national celebs: Chad Greenway, BJ Armstrong, Trent Tucker, John Thomas, Quincy Lewis, Joey King, JB Smoove, Mark Rosen, Ali Lucia, Reg Chapman, Kyndra de St. Aubin, Michele Tafoya, and Lea B. Olsen are all set to attend, along with a handful of Minnesota's pro team mascots and cheerleaders.