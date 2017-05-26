#aandbabes on a Mission

a&bé bridal shop 1607 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

If you struggle to justify the cost of your gown, consider shopping at a&bé bridal shop on May 26. Each month the boutique hosts a day of giving back, so if you become an #aandbabe bride on one of these days, you can select a charity to donate 1 percent of your gown and accessories sales to be donated towards. Find your dress. Spread the love.

a&bé bridal shop 1607 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Bridal/Weddings, Wedding Event

