A Woman Called Truth
Howard Conn Fine Arts Center 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Sojourner Truth was an African American woman torn from her family at a young age and sold into slavery. She would later deliver the famous speech "Ain't I A Woman?" and stand up for African American women's rights throughout her life. This production serves as a celebration of her life and the progress she instigated in the war against slavery. Recommended for children grades 4 and up. Tickets range from $7 to $15.
Info
Theater