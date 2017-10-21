Grab your brown bag of Powdermilk Biscuits and head over to the Fitzgerald Theater. A Prairie Home Companion is back for the fall. Hosted by Chris Thile — the variety show's only host since Garrison Keillor — APHC will continue its fall schedule on Oct. 21 alongside Margo Price, Thile's duet partner Madison Cunningham, and everyone's friend Randy Newman. Tickets start at $33.