A Prairie Home Companion

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

Grab your brown bag of Powdermilk Biscuits and head over to the Fitzgerald Theater. A Prairie Home Companion is back for the fall. Hosted by Chris Thile — the variety show's only host since Garrison Keillor — APHC will continue its fall schedule on Oct. 21 alongside Margo Price, Thile's duet partner Madison Cunningham, and everyone's friend Randy Newman. Tickets start at $33.

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
