A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108
Our favorite raspy voiced radio baritone makes an returns for an encore at the great Minnesota get-together this year. Garrison Keillor, who turns 75 this year, will host an episode of the international hit radio variety show he started at the Grand Stand. Tickets on sale Friday, June 9.
Info
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108 View Map
Concert, Live Music