A Night to Kill Kancer

Join local artist Mark Herman of Numeric Press in the fight to Kill Kancer. Hosted by MartinPatrick3, John Varvatos, and Baccarat and featuring craft cocktails by Mark Addison, the evening will be centered around Herman’s series of rock-inspired posters about how to detect and prevent “The Hateful Eight” cancers. Limited edition, signed screen prints will also be available, and all proceeds will go directly to Kill Kancer’s cancer prevention and early detection campaigns.