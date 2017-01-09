A Night in the American Revolution Book Signing with Tony Williams
Minnesota Transportation Museum 193 Pennsylvania Ave. E., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55130
Maybe it was your resolution to get out of the house more this year, or learn more about history, but either way this is perfect. See artifacts from the American Revolution, enjoy a history presentation, meet the renowned author of books such as Washington and Hamilton, America's Beginnings, and Hurricane of Independence, all while enjoying the bar and apps. Tickets $10.
Info
Book Reading/Signing