A Match for Every Patient
Hyatt Regency 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Be The Match, the national marrow donor program, is hosting its annual gala at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis. This year's theme is "A Match for Every Patient," and we hear there may be a special appearance from a pretty cool 6-year-old hero named Thor. Come for auctions, dinner and dancing, and don't forget those wallets. Tickets $250.
Info
Benefits & Fundraisers, Special Events