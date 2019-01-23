A Little Night Music
Ritz Theater 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Part comedy of manners, part battle of the sexes, this funny, elegant musical explores the tangled web of affairs of actress Desirée Armfeldt. Winner of multiple Tony Awards including Best Musical, A Little Night Music features a romantic score, set entirely in 3/4 time signatures, including Sondheim’s most popular song “Send in the Clowns.” Tickets begin at $39.
