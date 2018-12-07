A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol

This wildly popular Minnesota spoof on a classic Dickens tale is back for its 11th year running. Featuring classic tunes such as "I Love You More Than Football" and "Grandma Cut the Christmas Cheese," the Bunyan Bay-centered tale will have you laughing into the New Year. Tickets range from $21-$25.

Showtimes:

Friday at 7:30pm

Saturday at 5pm & 8pm

Sunday at 3pm

Shows added Wednesday Dec 19 & Thursday Dec 20 at 7:30pm