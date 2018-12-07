A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol

to Google Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-07 00:00:00

Chaska Community Theater 1661Park Ridge Drive , Minneapolis, Minnesota

This wildly popular Minnesota spoof on a classic Dickens tale is back for its 11th year running. Featuring classic tunes such as "I Love You More Than Football" and "Grandma Cut the Christmas Cheese," the Bunyan Bay-centered tale will have you laughing into the New Year. Tickets range from $21-$25. 

Showtimes: 

Friday at 7:30pm

Saturday at 5pm & 8pm

Sunday at 3pm

Shows added Wednesday Dec 19 & Thursday Dec 20 at 7:30pm

Info
Chaska Community Theater 1661Park Ridge Drive , Minneapolis, Minnesota
Theater
to Google Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-07 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-14 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-21 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol - 2018-12-28 00:00:00