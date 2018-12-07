A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol
Chaska Community Theater 1661Park Ridge Drive , Minneapolis, Minnesota
This wildly popular Minnesota spoof on a classic Dickens tale is back for its 11th year running. Featuring classic tunes such as "I Love You More Than Football" and "Grandma Cut the Christmas Cheese," the Bunyan Bay-centered tale will have you laughing into the New Year. Tickets range from $21-$25.
Showtimes:
Friday at 7:30pm
Saturday at 5pm & 8pm
Sunday at 3pm
Shows added Wednesday Dec 19 & Thursday Dec 20 at 7:30pm
Info
