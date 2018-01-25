A Disappearing Act

The creators of the UK hit Crazy Glue invite you to attend a funeral wrapped in a magic show stuffed inside a play under The Southern Theater's roof — oh, and the whole thing's a comedy. A Disappearing Act takes social norms about mortality and turns them on their head during this interactive, magical performance. Tickets are limited, so grab them in advance for $20, or $24 at the door. 

The Southern Theater 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454 View Map
