A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles

Google Calendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-20 18:00:00

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

The beloved local family band consists of five siblings: J.D., Fred, Jearlyn, Jevetta, and Billy Steele. The Steeles' accomplishments include several Gold and Platinum albums, performing and recording with Prince, and performances around the globe. Their Christmas show is sure to bring you and your loved ones lots of joy.

Tickets are $30.50-40.50.

Info

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101 View Map
Google Calendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-20 18:00:00 Google Calendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles - 2019-12-21 18:00:00