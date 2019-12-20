A Christmas Celebration with the Steeles
Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
The beloved local family band consists of five siblings: J.D., Fred, Jearlyn, Jevetta, and Billy Steele. The Steeles' accomplishments include several Gold and Platinum albums, performing and recording with Prince, and performances around the globe. Their Christmas show is sure to bring you and your loved ones lots of joy.
Tickets are $30.50-40.50.
Info
