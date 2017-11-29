A Christmas Carole Petersen
Ritz Theater 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Ain't no Christmas party like a Mankato Christmas party. Carole Petersen and the gang are back. Storyteller Tod Peterson leads the holiday comedy — reflecting on the yuletide season, singing classic holiday songs, and, of course, paying tribute to the show's namesake, his mother Carole. Ages 12-and-up. Tickets $29 - $49.
Ritz Theater 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
