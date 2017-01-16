A Catalog of Difference

Rapson Hall at the University of Minnesota 89 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455

When light meets the material world in different ways, the perception created is also different, but how do these changes come about? Explore this on a deeper level, with the exhibition, the opening party on February 1, and the public lecture on March 27. Click here for schedule of events.

Rapson Hall at the University of Minnesota 89 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455

