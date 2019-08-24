826 MSP Celebration
826 MSP 1915 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute is celebrating 10 years of supporting local youth writers. The program recently joined 826 National, a network of youth writing organizations, and rebranded as 826 MSP. As the only youth writing center in the Twin Cities, 826 MSP celebrates its grand opening with local food, student readings, and writing workshops for local authors.
Book Reading/Signing, Lecture/Discussion, Literature, Workshop