Do you love lilies? Feast your eyes on several varieties of your favorite flower at the North Star Lily Society's lily show.

Stroll through the Bachman's on Lyndale and view more than 25 floral designs, vote in the photography contest, and pick your favorite color, shape, and size of lily while you're there.

This is a free event, running July 13-14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days.