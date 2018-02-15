4th Annual "Everything on Sale"

Scarborough Fair 2238 Carter Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

Katheryn Menaged makes her once-a-year sale count. All the furniture, fixtures, clothing, art, and new spring fashion in her romantic rocker St. Anthony Park shop is marked down 20 - 80 percent. Save on items from designers Alembika, Krista Larson, Nataya, Joseph Ribkoff,  Clara Williams jewelry, Virgins, Saints & Angels jewelry, and Mary Frances Handbags, in-store only. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sales, Shopping Event
