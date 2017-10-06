Mall of America is hosting the 3rd annual Curated Style: Straight from the Runway fashion show, featuring some of Project Runway's favorites, Christopher Palu, Fabio Costa, Korto Momolu, Mondo Guerra, Mah-Jing Wong, Viktor Luna and Christopher Straub. The designers will be showcasing the best of the best from their AW17 collections.

The show will also include performances from World of Dance runner-up, and Minnesota native, Eva Igo.