333 on the Park Gallery Opening
333 on the Park 333 Sibley St., Saint Paul, City of, Minnesota
Artists have revitalized dilapidated urban areas across the country, but Lowertown in St. Paul somehow seems different than the rest. 333 on the Park-built in 1913, but reopened as artist lofts in 2017-is opening a gallery in the loft common area to showcase the work of local makers who helped bring the neighborhood back to life.
