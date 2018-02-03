2nd Annual Frosty Fat Tire Festival

Lafayette Club 2800 Northview Rd., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391

Is there anything more Minnesotan than biking around in the freezing cold for a good cause? Frosty Fat Tire Festival features 50 fat tire cyclists rounding a half-mile circuit as many times as they can. Event sponsors will donate for every lap completed, with all proceeds going to UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation. Spectators can partake in a brunch, Bloody Mary bar, reindeer sleigh ride, and other winter activities.

