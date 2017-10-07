24th Annual Minneapolis Print & Drawing Fair

Celebrating their 24th year this year, Mia's annual Minneapolis Print & Drawing Fair offers the Twin Cities' best opportunity to collect museum-quality fine art. Ranging from Old Masters to contemporary, to Japanese prints, the fair will offer hundreds of originals works of art on paper. The goal each year for this event is to encourage collecting in the Twin Cities and to raise funds for acquisitions and educational programs.

For a sneak peek of what the fair will have to offer, there is a Print & Drawing Fair Preview Party held on Friday, October 6th from 5:30-9:00 pm.

The Print & Drawing Fair will also feature activities and pop-up talks on a variety of related topics.

The fair will be from 11 am - 5 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.