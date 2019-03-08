2019 International Women's Day for Women of African Descent Conference

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

The theme of this year's event is Success and Growth for All – Professional and Personal Growth through Strength. Get free lunch while learning from and with women of African descent throughout the day during workshops, panel discussions and addresses. 

Specialized training for healthcare professionals will be an option for attendees, called Cultural Sensitivity in Healthcare. 

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
Lecture/Discussion, Workshop
612-886-2731
