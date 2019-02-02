2019 Cedar Commissions Night Two

The 2019 Cedar Commissions artists have each received $4,500 to create over 30 minutes of new music, drawing from their lives and experiences to create bold new works. Over the course of six months, they have been composing, exploring new ideas, and assembling musicians to bring their work to fruition on February 1st and 2nd.

On night two, the artists Yigitcan Eryaman, Kashimana, and Jo Kellen will perform their work.