2018 White Bear Lake ‘BEAR’ly Open
White Bear Lake 4980 Lake Ave., White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110
Help raise awareness of the problem of hunger and poverty and work on your short game all in one day. The 18-hole course is complete with real pine trees and a hospitality tent with food and entertainment. Join community members at White Bear Country Inn on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. for a dance, then rest up for tournament play on White Bear Lake on Feb. 3 starting at noon.
Info
Super Bowl Event