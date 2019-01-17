2018 Naked Stages Fellows Premiere Work

The Naked Stages fellowship is a seven month training program that provides four emerging performance artists with the resources and mentorship to bring their creative visions to life. Now they are ready to present their work. To learn more about individual performances visit the Pillsbury House Theatre website.

All tickets are pick your price. (Regular price = $16. Anything over $16 is considered a donation.) Shows are January 11 – 20, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM. Post-show discussions will occur on January 19 & 25 with A.P Looze and Anat Shinar, and on January 26 with Chitra Vairavan.