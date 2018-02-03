1st and Future celebrates and rewards bold (Bold North, bold) entrepreneurs for their innovative work at the third annual installment of this event. The day kicks off with a panel discussion of innovation in sports between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Chairman of NBC Broadcasting & Sports Mark Lazarus, Mayo Clinic President and CEO John H. Noseworthy, M.D., and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Entrepreneurs then get the chance to present their work to a line of judges, who will award three winning teams a $50,000 check and two tickets to the Big Game.