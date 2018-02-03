1st and Future
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
1st and Future celebrates and rewards bold (Bold North, bold) entrepreneurs for their innovative work at the third annual installment of this event. The day kicks off with a panel discussion of innovation in sports between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Chairman of NBC Broadcasting & Sports Mark Lazarus, Mayo Clinic President and CEO John H. Noseworthy, M.D., and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Entrepreneurs then get the chance to present their work to a line of judges, who will award three winning teams a $50,000 check and two tickets to the Big Game.