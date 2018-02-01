19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration
Benson Great Hall at Bethel University 3900 Bethel Dr., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55112
NFL players and top gospel singers band together for a night of music and inspiration at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. John Gray, Yvonne Orji, Donnie McClurkin, the NFL Players Choir, and many more will share the stage to celebrate football and faith at Bethel University’s Benson Great Hall.
