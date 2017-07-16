15th Annual Bastille Day Block Party

Barbette 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

For the past 14 years, Barbette has been home to Minneapolis's Bastille Day celebration. This year's celebration features many live performances of French (as well as local) music, delicious French food from Barbette of course, and more. 

A bonus of the event: this will be the 7th year that Barbette's Bastille Day celebration has been zero waste, and in addition, a portion of the event proceeds will benefit Be The Match, the world's largest bone marrow registry. Salut!

