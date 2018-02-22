10th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis

to Google Calendar - 10th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 10th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 10th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - 10th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis - 2018-02-22 00:00:00

BUY TICKETS

St. Anthony Main Theatre 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

The best in Italian cinema returns with nine contemporary flicks never before seen in Minnesota. Learn about the molto bello people and places of Italy through unique documentaries, dramas, and comedies. In honor of the 10th anniversary, new this year are the "Building Bridges: Emerging Filmmaker Awards" Tickets are $10 - $12.

Info
St. Anthony Main Theatre 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map
Festival, Film
BUY TICKETS
to Google Calendar - 10th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 10th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 10th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - 10th Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis - 2018-02-22 00:00:00