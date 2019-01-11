10th Annual Tattoo Arts Convention
Hyatt Regency 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
The world's largest tattoo convention tour returns to Minneapolis for the 10th Annual Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention. Get tatted by some of the best local and national artists out there, shop care supplies and learn about technique from the pros at a variety of panels. $20 for a day pass, and $40 for a weekend pass.
