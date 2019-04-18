Ziadi's Experiments With Mediterranean Cuisine

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Ziadi's Hassan Ziadi’s counter-service spot has turned into a bright full-service resto.

In 2016, chef Hassan Ziadi opened his first counter-service spot, Moroccan Flavors, in the Midtown Global Market, serving brightly flavored dishes like shrimp tagine over couscous. Last year, when the market’s popular full-service restaurant The Rabbit Hole closed, Ziadi snapped up the space. After a total revamp, the formerly dark and edgy restaurant now glows with orange light bouncing off white brick walls, and deep blue accents. With an expanded menu, the new Ziadi’s offers a fresh Mediterranean take on dishes influenced by French, Spanish, Italian, Israeli, and Scandinavian cooking. You’ll find a worthy salmon served on vegetable ratatouille, and a surprising chicken Ballantine stuffed with lobster and spinach. But your best bet involves venturing into the Moroccan specialties section of the menu to try the chicken a la charmoula. The focus of this simple pan-seared chicken dish is the charmoula marinade. This is a versatile Middle Eastern condiment or a sauce—here it’s used as both—with spices like cumin, often paprika, and garlic, pureed with cilantro and parsley. The result is a juicy piece of bird, served over bright green spinach-mashed potatoes, and veg.

Midtown Global Market, 612-345-4136, ziadis.com