Ziadi's Experiments With Mediterranean Cuisine

The chef behind Moroccan Flavors is exploring Mediterranean cooking after revamping The Rabbit Hole in the Midtown Global Market.

by

In 2016, chef Hassan Ziadi opened his first counter-service spot, Moroccan Flavors, in the Midtown Global Market, serving brightly flavored dishes like shrimp tagine over couscous. Last year, when the market’s popular full-service restaurant The Rabbit Hole closed, Ziadi snapped up the space. After a total revamp, the formerly dark and edgy restaurant now glows with orange light bouncing off white brick walls, and deep blue accents. With an expanded menu, the new Ziadi’s offers a fresh Mediterranean take on dishes influenced by French, Spanish, Italian, Israeli, and Scandinavian cooking. You’ll find a worthy salmon served on vegetable ratatouille, and a surprising chicken Ballantine stuffed with lobster and spinach. But your best bet involves venturing into the Moroccan specialties section of the menu to try the chicken a la charmoula. The focus of this simple pan-seared chicken dish is the charmoula marinade. This is a versatile Middle Eastern condiment or a sauce—here it’s used as both—with spices like cumin, often paprika, and garlic, pureed with cilantro and parsley. The result is a juicy piece of bird, served over bright green spinach-mashed potatoes, and veg.

Midtown Global Market, 612-345-4136, ziadis.com